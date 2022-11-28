Police concerned for welfare of missing teen with links to Dunstable and Bedford

Sophia has been missing since Wednesday

A police spokesman said: “We are continuing our appeal for missing Sophia. She has been missing since Wednesday 16 November and officers are concerned for her welfare.”

The 15 year old is described as white, short, with long bleached ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a black Hoodrich tracksuit.

She has links to Hitchin, Bedford and Greenwich.

Call 101 quoting reference MPC/2569/22