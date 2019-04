Police have confirmed that the body of a man was discovered in High Town yesterday afternoon.

A large police presence and forensic investigators were seen outside the address in Hitchin Road, as previously reported here.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called just before 3pm on Wednesday afternoon to reports of a body of a man found in a property in Hitchin Road, Luton.

“An investigation is on-going into the circumstances of the death, which isn’t believed to be suspicious at this time.”