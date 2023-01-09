News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV

Police dog praised after Luton drugs bust

PD Bonnie helps sniff out crime

By Lynn Hughes
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police dog Bonnie has been helping with a drugs bust
Police dog Bonnie has been helping with a drugs bust

A police dog has received praise on social media after helping with a drugs bust in Luton.

PD Bonnie was tasked with searching a vehicle in the town.

A spokesman for BCH Police Dogs posted on Twitter: “Bonnie indicated an area within the vehicle, panelling was removed leading to a substantial amount of drugs and other items being located”.

People were quick to respond with one person saying: “Well done, PD Bonnie, amazing work. I hope you got an extra treat”.