Police dog praised after Luton drugs bust
PD Bonnie helps sniff out crime
By Lynn Hughes
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A police dog has received praise on social media after helping with a drugs bust in Luton.
PD Bonnie was tasked with searching a vehicle in the town.
A spokesman for BCH Police Dogs posted on Twitter: “Bonnie indicated an area within the vehicle, panelling was removed leading to a substantial amount of drugs and other items being located”.
People were quick to respond with one person saying: “Well done, PD Bonnie, amazing work. I hope you got an extra treat”.