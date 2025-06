Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

The body of a man who went missing from Dunstable has been found by police.

Tommy, 27, was reported missing from his home on Monday (May 26) and his body was found in Readers Close the day after.

His body was formally identified on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Simon Taylor said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Tommy’s family and friends at this time.

"We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal to help find Tommy."