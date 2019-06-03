Police hunt for bike thugs after people injured in Dunstable

Police have launched a manhunt after off road bikers left several people injured on Sunday afternoon.

Staff at the Gary Cooper Pub had to shepherd customers inside after four masked riders threatened passers-by and threw rocks at people.

Police recovered this bike which they believe may have been involved in the incident

Officers are asking for the public’s help following the incidentaround Grove Park.

At around 5.45pm, four masked riders were spotted driving dangerously around the park.

A number of people suffered minor injuries.

The four riders were all wearing face masks with skulls on them and no helmets.

Sergeant Elizabeth Spurling, investigating, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on innocent members of the public, aimed at deliberately intimidating and scaring people, and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We are currently following several lines of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV footage, and have also seized a bike that we believe may have been involved in this incident.

“If anyone has dashcam or mobile phone footage they can share with, please let us know, as this will help with our investigation.

“Our community officers are in the Grove Park area conducting searches and reassurance patrols, so please speak to them if you have any information or concerns.”

During the incident staff from Gary Coopers asked customers sitting outside to come inside the pub.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We can confirm that four men in biker helmets on bikes were throwing rocks at customers and at the pub itself.

“A couple of windows were smashed.

“Pub staff escorted all customers sitting outside into the pub.

“This was a very scary incident and we applaud our staff for their quick thinking in ensuring that all customers were safe.”

One person commented on Facebook: “They kept everyone inside the coopers for safety.”

Another added: “Coopers were good I was in there.”

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “The police take the lead on nuisance motorcycles.

“We are aware of this incident and, as it involves serious criminal offences, the police are making the enquires and appealing for witnesses.

“We are liaising with the local policing team and have offered them our support.”

> If you have any information, please contact Sergeant Spurling on 101 quoting reference 40/31313/19.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who recognoses the bike they seized - pictured right.