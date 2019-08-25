Police investigate after a man was stabbed in Luton this afternoon

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Hibbert Street, in Luton, this afternoon (Sunday).

At around 4.15pm, police were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in Hibbert Street.

Hibbert Street. Photo from Google Maps

Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

The offender has been described as a slim black man with afro hair and a beard, aged around 19 or 20, he was wearing a grey hoodie with black bottoms and black trainers.

Detective Constable Richard Marshall, investigating, said: “This attack happened in the middle of the afternoon in a busy area where there were a lot of people around. We are appealing to anyone who has any information or who was in the area at the time to get in touch with us.

“We will not tolerate knife crime and are doing all we can to piece together the events leading up to this horrific attack and find the person responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Marshall on 101 quoting reference number 262 of 25 August.

You can also give information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.