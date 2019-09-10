Police investigate fire at home of Luton Town Community Trust

Bedfordshire Police are investigating an overnight fire at Ely Way, the home of the Luton Town Community Trust.

Ely Way, is also the venue for Luton Town Football Club's academy fixtures.

In a statement issued this morning, a Hatters spokesman said: "We are sorry to report this morning that an overnight fire has caused extensive damage at Ely Way, the home of the Luton Town Community Trust and venue for our academy fixtures.

"Large parts of the portakabins have been gutted, including the loss of laptops and equipment used for educational purposes, files, furniture and belongings.

Bedfordshire Police are currently on site carrying out their investigation into the cause.

"As a result, please be advised that there may be some disruption to both Community Trust and some academy services in the short term."

More to follow.