Police officer who clung to a car speeding through Luton nominated for bravery award

A police officer who held on to a dangerous suspect through the window of a car as it sped through Luton has been nominated for a bravery award.

PC Rob Creighton from Bedfordshire Police has been nominated for a National Police Bravery Award for his heroic actions while on patrol in Luton.

He was on patrol in the town when he spotted a suspicious vehicle. As he and his colleagues watched it, it came to a stop, with the police suspecting they were watching a drug deal taking place.

PC Creighton walked over to the vehicle while it was stationary, intending to detain and search the drive. But as he did so the car sped off – carrying the brave officer along with it.

The vehicle travelled more than 700 metres with PC Creighton unable to let go due to the speed – which led to him being flung in the air level with the vehicle's roof at times.

The hero officer tried to step the vehicle by removing the keys as it sped along, causing it to lose speed and crash.

At this point, two people fled from the vehicle armed with knives, while the driver also tried to escape.

While holding on to the driver, PC Creighton noticed another large knife inside the vehicle. He managed to detain the suspect on his own until support arrived.

PC Rob Creighton has been nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards after successfully detaining a suspect in Luton while being pulled along by a moving vehicle

PC Creighton's arrest led to the seizure of weapons and Class A drugs, and the recovery of a stolen motor vehicle, as well as the arrest of a prolific and priority offender.

Bedfordshire Police Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “Upon personally reviewing the CCTV footage, it is evident that Rob's courage and determination in apprehending a dangerous offender, despite significant personal risk, are truly commendable.

“His actions included holding onto the driver of a moving vehicle through the window and successfully forcing the vehicle to stop without causing injury to any member of the public or to himself. Subsequently, he calmly detained the individual.

“The bravery demonstrated by Rob can only be fully appreciated when the footage is viewed.”

Bedfordshire Police Federation chair Stephen Bozward added: “The Police Bravery Awards are where exceptional officers are honoured and recognised for outstanding acts of heroism and dedication to duty at a glittering awards ceremony.

“Rob’s actions that day demonstrate he is one of those exceptional officers showing tremendous courage and bravery. “Despite the serious and threatening situation he faced, he continued putting the safety of the public and his colleagues before himself.

“There is no doubt his heroic selfless actions saved any serious injury or loss of life that day.

“All police officers are heroes regardless of whether they win an award or not. They serve their communities everyday putting themselves in harm’s way, so we can live safely.”

The Police Bravery Awards will be held on Thursday, July 10 to celebrate the extraordinary acts of courage carried out by 69 police officers (plus a police dog) from 38 police forces across England and Wales.