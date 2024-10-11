Police officers in Bedfordshire restart over 100 hearts using cardiac arrest alerting app

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers across Bedfordshire have helped restart the hearts of over 100 people thanks to a cardiac arrest alerting service.

The service works by automatically triggering alerts when a 999 call is recorded as a possible cardiac arrest. These alerts sound on the mobile phones of first aid trained officers who are logged into GoodSAM and are within 800 metres of the incident.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire police forces, in partnership with the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST), are the first in the UK to have integrated GoodSAM for cardiac arrest alerts. Over 500 police colleagues across BCH have responded to alerts many of whom have administered life-saving CPR.

The 100 successful resuscitations milestone has been reached by the three police forces in the lead up to Restart a Heart Day ( October 16), which raises awareness of cardiac arrests and CPR.

The GoodSAM app generates cardiac arrest alerts

Speaking on behalf of the three forces, Chief Supt Jon Hutchinson, said: “As police officers we are dedicated to serving the public and protecting lives. We are delighted to have played a part in helping so many people who suffered a cardiac arrest. The outcome could have been very different if it wasn’t for the cardiac alert service and the quick actions of our colleagues who volunteered.”

The alert service bridges the gap between a 999 call being received and an ambulance arriving at the scene. For every minute that CPR is not administered following a cardiac arrest, the chance of fatality increases by 10 per cent.

Officers across BCH receive cardiac alerts from 999 calls answered by EEAST. Recently, the initiative has been expanded to include East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Jo Fletcher, associate director for urgent and emergency care integration at EEAST, said: “This is a fantastic example how emergency services are working together to provide the best possible response to the public when they need us. In the event of a cardiac arrest, every minute counts and the sooner a patient can get medical help such as CPR, the better their chances of survival.

“I want to thank the dedicated police officers across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire who have gone above and beyond their duties in responding to nearby cardiac arrest calls.”