Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to following 'incident' in Luton
If you know him, call the police
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST
Do you recognise this man?
Officers want to speak to him as they believe he has information about an incident on Manchester Street, Luton.
For some reason, police are not releasing any further details at this time and are just describing it as an “incident”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If you know who him, call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference number 40/26971/23.
Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.