Beds Police have released CCTV following a violent disorder incident outside The Galaxy in Luton on June 28.

They are appealing for anyone who recognises the two men (pictured) to get in touch.

Officers say they think they could have vital information about violent disorder which took place outside The Galaxy in Luton on June 28.

Contact police if you think you recognise this man

If you recognise them or could help police identify either man, visit the Beds Police website or call 101 and quote reference 40/37204/22.