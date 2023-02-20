Police have released an image of a missing Luton boy who disappeared almost a week ago.

Danjel, was last seen on Wednesday, February 15. He is 5ft 6ins and was wearing a white shirt, black jacket, red joggers, black and red Nike trainers and a backpack.

A police spokesman said: “If you have any information that could help us find Danjel then please call 101 or report online quoting reference 007 of 16 Feb.