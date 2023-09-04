Police release picture of missing 13-year-old with links to Bedfordshire last seen two weeks ago

Hertfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Michael.

The 13-year-old has been missing for two weeks and has links to Bedfordshire.

He was last seen at around 5.15pm on August 19 at his Hatfield home address.

Police are concerned for Michael's welfare

He is described as being white, 5ft 5in and of average build, with short brown straight hair and clean shaven.

Michael was last seen wearing a red T-shirt which had a black U on the front with grey joggers and a grey jacket. He was also wearing black and yellow Air Max trainers.

Officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have information, call 999 immediately if you believe you are with Michael or have seen him in the last few moments.

Alternatively, report it online or call the police's non-emergency number 101 if you have information about where Michael has been.