Police release picture of missing 15-year-old with links to Bedfordshire

By Clare Turner
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read

Thames Valley Police are appealing for your help to find Macey.

The 15-year-old girl – who has links to Bedfordshire – is from Milton Keynes and was last seen at 4.20pm on Monday.

She is 5ft 3in, of slim build, has a fake nose stud resembling a gem stone and was last seen wearing cream leggings, a cream vest top, a black jacket with fur lined hood and black sliders with a fur trim.

It’s thought she’s using trains to get around.

If you see her call 999, quoting reference number 43230247007 or you can report it online

