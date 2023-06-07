Police release picture of missing 15-year-old with links to Bedfordshire

Thames Valley Police are appealing for your help to find Macey.

The 15-year-old girl – who has links to Bedfordshire – is from Milton Keynes and was last seen at 4.20pm on Monday.

She is 5ft 3in, of slim build, has a fake nose stud resembling a gem stone and was last seen wearing cream leggings, a cream vest top, a black jacket with fur lined hood and black sliders with a fur trim.

Have you seen Macey?

It’s thought she’s using trains to get around.