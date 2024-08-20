Have you seen him?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Farouk.

The 16-year-old was last seen on August 12 and is believed to have links to the Marsh Farm area of Luton.

Although police have no info about what Farouk, from Bedford, was wearing when he disappeared, they are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts.

Call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 134 of 13 August.