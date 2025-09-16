Police release picture of missing teenager with links to Luton

Have you seen her?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Kinga.

The 17-year-old was last seen at her home address in Great Denham, near Bedford, on Friday (September 12). She left around 4.30pm and has not returned since.

Kinga – who has links to Luton – is described as white, 5ft 2in, of slim build with dark burgundy red hair. She also has a nose piercing and a lower lip ring.

It is believed she was wearing blue pyjamas with pink trainers and a black puffa jacket at the time she disappeared.

If you’ve seen her or you have any info on her whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting MPC/1451/25.

