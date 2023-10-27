News you can trust since 1891
Police renew appeal for help to find missing Dunstable teenager

He was last seen on October 11
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:09 BST
Missing teenager Munopa. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police are renewing their appeal for help to find a Dunstable teenager who has been missing since October 11.

Police say they have followed all routes of investigation, but now need the public’s help to find 15-year-old Munopa.

He was last seen in Dunstable on Wednesday, October 11 and is described as having short black hair. He was wearing a black tracksuit with a black coat and a black hat.

If you have any information, please call us on 101, report online or use the police web chat service on its website quoting reference MPC/1872/23.

