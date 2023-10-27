Police renew appeal for help to find missing Dunstable teenager
He was last seen on October 11
Police are renewing their appeal for help to find a Dunstable teenager who has been missing since October 11.
Police say they have followed all routes of investigation, but now need the public’s help to find 15-year-old Munopa.
He was last seen in Dunstable on Wednesday, October 11 and is described as having short black hair. He was wearing a black tracksuit with a black coat and a black hat.
If you have any information, please call us on 101, report online or use the police web chat service on its website quoting reference MPC/1872/23.