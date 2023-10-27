He was last seen on October 11

Missing teenager Munopa. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police are renewing their appeal for help to find a Dunstable teenager who has been missing since October 11.

Police say they have followed all routes of investigation, but now need the public’s help to find 15-year-old Munopa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was last seen in Dunstable on Wednesday, October 11 and is described as having short black hair. He was wearing a black tracksuit with a black coat and a black hat.