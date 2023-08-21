Police have renewed an appeal for information about two 17-year-old boys who were reported missing from Luton on July 16.

They are Angeson, who is described as around 5ft 4in with short brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a black hoody and light-coloured trainers. He was also carrying a large black backpack.

The second teenager, Michael, is also described as around 5ft 4in with short black hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a black padded gilet, black trousers and white trainers.

Anyone with information should call Beds Police on 101 or report online or via its webchat quoting reference 444 of 16 July.