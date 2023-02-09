The meeting will be held in March

Members will also be looking into how to prevent child criminal exploitation which is a national issue but also impacts on the Luton area.

The Crime and Disorder Scrutiny Committee meets annually to review or scrutinise decisions made, or other action taken, in connection with the discharge by the responsible authorities of their crime and disorder functions. The meeting will include reports from Bedfordshire Police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Anna Pedersen, chair of the Scrutiny Crime and Disorder Committee said: “We have a vision to make Luton a child friendly town but everyone has a role to play in it by working together, engaging with local people and the police to achieve the vision.”

The meeting will be held on Thursday 9 March at 6pm, at the Luton Town Hall, Council Chamber.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting either virtually or in person. If you would like to attend remotely, contact [email protected] and a Teams meeting request will be sent to you. Anyone who wants to raise issues can submit written questions to the above email by 4 pm on Wednesday 8 March 2023.

The agenda and papers for the meeting will be made available to view on the council’s website at www.luton.gov.uk about a week before the meeting. You can also view the meeting by clicking on the meeting link on the democracy.luton.gov.uk/cmis5public/Meetings.aspx">front page of

Advertisement