Popular Luton Eid festival set to return in April - with fair rides and a petting zoo
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular free-to-attend Eid event in Luton is set to return this April.
1Eid will be holding the first Eid festival in the heart of Luton at St George's Square, on two dates that are estimated to be April 9 and April 10 (subject to the sighting of the moon). 1Eid first began its festivals at Stockwood Park in 2011, and has been holding a festival every year in Luton.
The festival is free to enter and will run from 1pm to 9.30pm at its new location. Activities will include fair rides, international foods and desserts, donkey rides, a petting zoo, circus workshops, fire juggling performances, henna, face painting, and more.
Tahareem Farquhar, 1Eid Luton manager, said: “It is an all-inclusive event for people of all faiths, cultures, and communities with the aim of uniting people in the community and inviting everyone to celebrate Eid, whether or not they are Muslim."