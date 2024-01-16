News you can trust since 1891
Post Office at Barton-le-Clay to close as it searches for a new postmaster

Village post office is looking for a new boss at the Bedford Road site
By Lynn Hughes
Published 16th Jan 2024, 16:11 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 16:11 GMT
The post office in Barton-le-Clay is to temporarily close after the resignation of its postmaster.

In a letter issued the Post Office explained: “We are writing to inform you that, regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the above branch will be closing temporarily on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at 17.00.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause our customers. The provision of a Post Office service to our customers in the local community is important to us, and any future service must be sustainable for the person operating the branch and for Post Office Limited.”

The post office in Barton le Clay - Photo Google MapsThe post office in Barton le Clay - Photo Google Maps
The post office in Barton le Clay - Photo Google Maps

The company, currently in the headlines for the Horizon IT scandal, is looking for a replacement for the branch and says it has “received some interest” it is currently exploring.

Applications can be made online here.

The nearest Post Office branches are at Harlington and Shillington.

