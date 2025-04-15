Potterspury artist transforms cinema with art deco mural

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 15:36 BST
A derelict cinema has been given a much-needed facelift thanks to a mural artist from near Milton Keynes.

Sarah Hodgkins, from Potterspury, has been painting murals for 20 years and applied to Luton Borough Council to renovate the aging facade of the ABC Cinema.

The cinema has been sitting empty for decades and opened as the Savoy in 1938.

Sarah listened to the views of Lutonians to make sure her art would be loved by the community.

Artist Sarah with her mural. Picture: Sarah HodgkinsArtist Sarah with her mural. Picture: Sarah Hodgkins
Artist Sarah with her mural. Picture: Sarah Hodgkins

She explained: “We talked to lots of people. I gave presentations at schools and at the creative trust, I set up a survey, and we collected lots of feedback. I spent a couple of days on George Street, talking to people as they walk past, asking them what they wanted to see, as they are the people who are going to be looking at this mural every day, every week."

Those who stopped to talk with Sarah told her they wanted something that represented Luton and to be colourful and hopeful.

The huge mural replicates what a classic 1930s cinema would have looked like – with its impressive colours and shapes. It took Sarah 16 days to complete and features some nods to the town, like posters for Blinded by the Light and Myles Smith, a vintage Vauxhall and the upcoming Power Court.

The 59-year-old was shocked by the response to her creation. She added: “It has been overwhelmingly well received. Far beyond my expectations. People just love it. I absolutely love it.”

