Luton video editor Rory Campbell was so concerned about the growing plight of Luton’s homeless that he decided to make a documentary to expose it.

The result – Downtown and Out – has been praised by Luton charity NOAH Enterprise, which seeks to help the most disadvantaged in the local community, particularly the homeless and those who are temporary or entrenched rough sleepers.

Rory explains why he wants to raise awareness, even though he’s never been homeless himself: “Every time I head into town the problem seems to be increasing. I wanted to get homeless and rough sleepers’ opinions on the situation.”

It took him three weeks to make the documentary, which features people revealing their stories, including Steven. His adored brother died by suicide aged just 16. He turned to drink for comfort, then his mother died and his life spiralled out of control.

Lee had his teeth kicked in, others have been beaten up and spat on and they’ve all been verbally abused.

Joe is angry when he sees so many derelict and empty buildings in Luton, which he believes could easily be transformed into housing for the homeless.

Corina says it’s particularly hard on women because of the hygiene aspects.

A still from the Downtown and Out documentary showing a homeless person sleeping on the street. Picture: Rory Campbell

As James says: “Anyone can become homeless, it can happen to anyone.”

Chris had a lucky escape – he got Covid, was hospitalised and put back on his feet when NOAH came to the rescue.

Rory says: “The purpose of creating this film was to give a voice to homeless people in the area and allow them to share their real-life experiences in an uncensored and authentic manner.

“It’s my sincere hope that the council and the mayor will take the time to watch it, as it will bring attention to the issues faced by the homeless community.

"Additionally, I hope Downtown and Out will shed light on the incredible work being done by NOAH to support vulnerable individuals in the town.”

NOAH aims to provide wrap-around support for those who’ve been marginalised and socially excluded, or have simply fallen into poverty.

Charity spokesperson Andy Williamson praised Rory’s documentary and said it had been very well put together.

He added: “We want people to see what homelessness is really like and Rory has captured that reality. It also shows what organisations like NOAH can do. It’s not about giving the homeless money, it’s about spending time with them and trying to help.”

The charity does this in a number of ways – providing welfare services like food, clothing, medical and dental care, outreach support and specific advice on accessing accommodation and income support, as well as linking with other specialist agencies.

NOAH – which was started in 1991 by Sister Eileen, a Daughter of Charity of St Vincent de Paul - recognises and respects the fundamental dignity and worth of every individual

It offers training in digital skills and English, as well as practical advice on preparing for employment. It also facilitates opportunities for the long-term unemployed to gain work experience and training in employable skills.