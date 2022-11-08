Many children benefited from Dunstable's free events over the half term.

As the cost of living continues to bite your local library could be the solution to help keep your children entertained on a budget.

Mum of three Shagoofa Karim-Samad got in touch with the Luton News to praise Dunstable Library after her children enjoyed the half term activities, which included a Halloween party.

She said: “I recently moved to Dunstable with my three children and husband. With the rising prices I was worried about how I would entertain them during the half term week. However, Dunstable library was the answer to my problem!

“They have held an arts and crafts activity every single day this half term as well as a Halloween party for the children. My children truly enjoyed themselves and I am incredibly grateful to the friendly and helpful staff there for their hard work this week. All the activities have been free of charge and open to all children. This has truly been such a great feature to have and my children have looked forward to the activities everyday. A massive thanks to the library and their staff members!”

Dunstable library offers activities under their regular events, such as Toddler Tales on Wednesdays, board games on Sundays, Toddler Sensory Play on Fridays, Rhymetime on Tuesdays, and Messy Mondays. To view a full list of events, or to find out more information about Dunstable library, visit their website. Alternatively, you can visit them at The Dunstable Centre (Court Drive, LU5 4JD).