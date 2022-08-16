Praise for fire crews as neighbours rally to warn residents in Luton flats fire
The fire broke out in a top floor flat
Residents who rallied to warn their neighbours after a fire broke out in a Luton flat have praised the speed of firefighters’ response.
The fire broke out in a top floor flat of a three storey complex in The Mount on New Bedford Road on Monday evening.
The flat was empty at the time but neighbours went round the complex knocking on doors to warn residents, while others called the fire brigade.
"The response from the fire brigade was incredible,” said one neighbour. “It was out within about 10 minutes of them getting there.
"We managed to knock on everyone’s door and got people out,” he said.
Read More
He said the fire had gutted the flat and there was slight smoke damage to nearby properties.
A spokesman for Beds Fire and Rescue said appliances from Stopsley, Luton, Kempston and the Incident Command Unit from Leighton Buzzard attended. Crews extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a covering jet.