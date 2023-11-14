“Keeping everyone safe is our priority and it is everyone’s problem to solve”

An award-winning community champion has praised the Luton Knife Crime Summit, but says that there’s still more work to be done.

The summit took place on November 7 at Luton Sixth Form College, and leaders across Luton pledged to do more to help tackle the knife crime.

Montell Neufville, managing director of Att10tive, said the event brought people together with positive conversations, learning from feedback about what young people thought could be done to deter the issue.

He added: “Keeping everyone safe is our priority and it is everyone’s problem to solve, not just the police or the council. It's important to know what has already been done and by whom, so the first task is to raise awareness.

"There are a range of bodies that provide support and interventions and our schools do a huge amount to help make a difference in the lives of young people, but we know all this isn’t enough.”

But Montell says there is still more to be done. He added: “Ultimately every individual is responsible for their own actions. It is down to personal responsibility, we don’t want people to take or carry weapons, to retaliate against someone using a weapon, or to feel a weapon keeps them safe."

He has suggested that schools should have a point of contact to provide extra support. But he added: “Formal education isn’t for everyone, diverting people to positive activities needs to be more widespread – there are boxing clubs, football interventions, etc, but there is still a range of gaps. Art-related and intelligence interventions such as chess and using computer games with virtual reality should be considered.

"There should also be more widely known parental classes for groups of parents and one-to-one parental support. There are family workers who help but having this wider support will enable parents who might struggle with their young person to cope better.”

Luton Sixth Form College said that the summit represented a critical turning point in the community.

In a statement, the college said: “Knife crime has, regrettably, become an issue that impacts the lives of many in our community. It takes away the bright futures of our young people and leaves families devastated.

“The summit was an opportunity for us to come together with a shared commitment to tackle this problem head-on, to foster open and honest dialogue, to exchange ideas, and to build the foundations of a collective strategy to combat knife crime.”

It added: "However, we also recognised that no single institution, organisation, or person could solve this problem in isolation. It is through collaboration and community involvement that we can truly make a difference. Together, we have the power to create change.