Praise for Luton ‘miracle worker’ who has helped people with sight loss for 20 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man from Luton has been praised after 20 years of supporting blind and partially sighted adults and children.

Mark Chapman supports people who have just been diagnosed with sight loss. His help involves anything from guiding people on how to make a cup of tea using a smart fill indicator to operating helpful smartphone apps, using a white cane, or applying for a Certificate of Visual Impairment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark, who works for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) as an Eye Care Liaison Officer at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, said: “I started off at Sight Care Bedfordshire in September 2003, visiting elderly people in their homes and at social clubs and assessing their support needs. Our job was not to fix people’s lives but to try to help people make their lives a bit sweeter and more interesting. We’ve built up that type of role over the years.

Mark Chapman has spent much of his spare time working with the sight loss community, and is celebrating 20 years of helping blind and partially sighted kids and adults

"Over the years I’ve realised that I have a huge empathy for any sort of loss; death, disability, the emotional stuff we all deal with, and everything else. I love that my role now means I can offer practical help and advice about the many things out there that can help. But also that someone can feel heard, I hope.”

He added: “For example, supporting parents when a child has lost their sight is one of the things that’s most challenging. It’s often a massive change for them and an emotional loss that not many people talk about where all the expectations that were there for their child’s life have changed.”

Mark has spent his spare time working with the sight loss community. Years ago, he set up a group for younger adults with sight loss in Bedfordshire – now called the VIP group – and it is still thriving today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Common misconceptions are usually about severely sight impaired people not being able to see anything. This is quite rare. I know some people who have no light perception but a lot of people have some vision that can be useful with the right support or the right technology.

"Another misconception can be that just because someone is visually impaired they can’t do things that fully sighted people can do, I know lots of people with sight problems and some have a better social life than I do!”

One 61-year-old patient sang Mark’s praises after he helped arrange for her to try out accessible bikes, which she is now riding every week. She said: “You are a miracle worker. This was so much fun. I am so glad we could do this and am grateful for the volunteers keeping us safe”.

Mark said that the landmark feels strange, and it has made him think of the many people, colleagues, managers, and teams he has worked with. He said: “I have had many great managers and teams I've worked in. I'm grateful to them all for allowing me to do what I love. I’d like to thank my sons, Sam & Alex, and my daughter, Molly. You are all in my thoughts every single day.