Praise for 'superstar' Age Concern Luton volunteers who went above and beyond during Covid lockdown

Lord-Lieutenant Helen Nellis with (from left) Age Concern Luton director Colette McKeaveney and chair of trustees Dr Siva Puthrasingam

The Lord-Lieutenant, who attended a coffee morning at Vesper House to meet a specially invited group of volunteers and senior citizens, described them as ‘superstars.’

She said: “It was such a delight to visit Age Concern Luton and join them for their coffee morning.

"With around 350 volunteers, this amazing charity is a lifeline for many of our older people who rely so much on their services.

Lord-Lieutenant Helen Nellis listens intently to a volunteer at an Age Concern Luton coffee morning at Vesper House. She praised the charity's volunteers as 'superstars.'

"The staff and volunteers have embraced the community in Luton over many years, particularly during the pandemic, and treat them as family.

"I would like to personally thank them for their service, love, compassion and dedication – they are all superstars in my eyes.”

The event was hosted by the charity’s Getting On team, which is supported by The National Lottery Fund. Prior to the pandemic, they organised lunches and events at Vesper House to keep elderly people in touch and entertained. But after lockdown they had to devise new means of keeping them connected and not feeling isolated.

ACL director Colette McKeaveney said: “Our volunteers were magnificent. Many came in every day to ensure our older folk had enough food, company and medical supplies. Our telephone befrienders did a sterling job and everyone kept an eye on the very vulnerable.

"They were particularly good with those with dementia, who get anxious with any change to their routine. We owe them all a huge debt of gratitude and we were really pleased that the Lord-Lieutenant came to acknowledge their contribution.”

ACL chair of trustees Dr Siva Puthrasingam said: “Mrs Nellis took time to meet all the volunteers and to listen to their experiences. She was obviously very moved by what she heard.”

Volunteer Jenny said: “It was an honour to be chosen to meet the Lord-Lieutenant. She seemed such a nice person and was genuinely interested in everything we had to say.”

Mrs Nellis was presented with a bouquet and a birthday cake featuring her photograph.