News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Prankster reignites Luton Town and Watford rivalry with cheeky sticker on council sign

Some people can’t seem to get over the fact that Luton Town are in the Premier League...
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST

It looks like some Watford FC fans decided to have a laugh with a council last week by adding a cheeky addition to a road sign.

Watford Council discovered a jibe at Luton Town on one of its signs along a main road in Hertfordshire. The local authority tweeted: “These new anti-litter signs were put up on the A405 near Crown Rise last week and at the end of the first week an intuitive prankster promptly added on a sticker saying "Luton".”

The council said the sticker had been removed and encouraged its residents to report fly-tipping and litter.The towns have had a fierce rivalry for around 138 years – since the two clubs formed in the late 1800s. The last time the sides clashed was on April 1 this year when the Hatters won 2-0 at the Kenilworth Road stadium.

Related topics:WatfordLuton TownPremier LeagueHertfordshire