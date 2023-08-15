It looks like some Watford FC fans decided to have a laugh with a council last week by adding a cheeky addition to a road sign.

Watford Council discovered a jibe at Luton Town on one of its signs along a main road in Hertfordshire. The local authority tweeted: “These new anti-litter signs were put up on the A405 near Crown Rise last week and at the end of the first week an intuitive prankster promptly added on a sticker saying "Luton".”