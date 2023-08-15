Prankster reignites Luton Town and Watford rivalry with cheeky sticker on council sign
It looks like some Watford FC fans decided to have a laugh with a council last week by adding a cheeky addition to a road sign.
Watford Council discovered a jibe at Luton Town on one of its signs along a main road in Hertfordshire. The local authority tweeted: “These new anti-litter signs were put up on the A405 near Crown Rise last week and at the end of the first week an intuitive prankster promptly added on a sticker saying "Luton".”
The council said the sticker had been removed and encouraged its residents to report fly-tipping and litter.The towns have had a fierce rivalry for around 138 years – since the two clubs formed in the late 1800s. The last time the sides clashed was on April 1 this year when the Hatters won 2-0 at the Kenilworth Road stadium.