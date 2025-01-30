Premier Inn confirms plans to axe jobs at Houghton Regis headquarters
Staff based at Houghton Hall Business Park were told by Whitbread PLC this week that some roles would be made redundant.
But the company has reiterated that this is still a proposal at this stage.
A spokesperson for Whitbread PLC said: “We have begun a consultation process which will involve proposed changes to some of our support centre and contact centre teams. Overall, we are proposing a reduction of around 300 roles in these areas. However, we expect to redeploy roughly half of those affected by the proposed changes to other roles elsewhere in the group.
“These proposals will bring our support centre closer to our operations and unlock value that can then be reinvested to enhance our market-leading guest experience further.”
Whitbread PLC did not say when a decision would be made.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.