Premier Inn confirms plans to axe jobs at Houghton Regis headquarters

Whitbread, owner of Premier Inn hotels. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

The owner of hotel chain, Premier Inn, has confirmed plans to axe around 300 jobs at its customer support and call centres, including at its headquarters in Houghton Regis.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff based at Houghton Hall Business Park were told by Whitbread PLC this week that some roles would be made redundant.

But the company has reiterated that this is still a proposal at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Whitbread PLC said: “We have begun a consultation process which will involve proposed changes to some of our support centre and contact centre teams. Overall, we are proposing a reduction of around 300 roles in these areas. However, we expect to redeploy roughly half of those affected by the proposed changes to other roles elsewhere in the group.

“These proposals will bring our support centre closer to our operations and unlock value that can then be reinvested to enhance our market-leading guest experience further.”

Whitbread PLC did not say when a decision would be made.