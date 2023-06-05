Prestigious London orchestra to perform former Luton music teacher's concerto

The former head of music at Cardinal Newman, John Rand, is still reeling from the news that a concerto he wrote for his wife Eileen is to be played by the prestigious New London Orchestra in London in November.

Prior to that, another of his concertos will be performed at the centenary concert of the Croydon Symphony Orchestra at St John’s Smith Square in Westminster on Saturday, June 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His sixth opus – penned for his Irish wife Eileen – will be played by the New London Orchestra at St Andrew’s in London on Wednesday, November 15.

Former Cardinal Newman head of music John Rand

Septuagenarian John says: “I based my wife’s concerto on three Celtic tunes – The Parting Glass, The Fields of Athenry and The Wraggle Taggle Gypsies.

"It’s quite easy to listen to and I was delighted when I heard that the fully professional New London Orchestra – who have quite a pedigree – would be including it at their concert in November.”

All six of his previous concertos have been performed in public and he has also composed for several movies, including the score for a full feature film entitled Experiment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John – who lives near Wardown Park – was born in St Albans. After graduating from Birmingham University with a music degree, he spent 20 years teaching at Cardinal Newman.

He recalls producing several large-scale musicals at the school, including Jesus Christ Superstar which featured a young David Arnold on lead guitar.