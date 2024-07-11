Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The charity behind the Pride in Luton festival 2024 has hailed it a huge success as over 6,000 people came to the event at the weekend.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rain didn’t deter people from coming out to show support for the LGBTIQ+ community on Saturday (July 6).

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Ginger Johnson wowed the crowds, as did Ghanian queer performer Dark Wah and Luton Music Mix Samba group, bringing a carnival atmosphere to the Hat District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headlining the Pride Presenting Stage was Strike Free, a young band who first set up on Cuttenhoe Road during Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

People gathered at the main stage. Picture: Pride in Luton

Families had fun at the arts and crafts stall as well as watching Adha H Dee from Drag Story Hour UK.

Mama G, a storytelling drag performer seen on Britain’s Got Talent, hosted the main stage, fresh from her Broadway debut.

In the lead up to the event, multiple posters advertising the festival were damaged, with Bedfordshire Police investigating the incidents as hate crimes. Last Thursday (July 4), both re-elected MPs for the town, Sarah Owen and Rachel Hopkins, spoke about the need for cohesion, inclusion and to rebuild the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie Besnu and Jesse Bryce, Co-chairs of Pride in Luton said “Saturday’s festival showed that love will always triumph hate, and we are delighted so many people didn’t let the weather put them off celebrating the LGBTIQ+ community in Luton and the surrounding area.”

The team are already busy planning the 2025 festival, which “will be brighter, more fun and bigger as each year has been.”

The chairs thanked attendees and invited people to the Big Pride Picnic at Stockwood Discovery Centre on September 8.