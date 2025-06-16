Fun in the sun!placeholder image
Fun in the sun!

Pride in Luton: LGBTQ+ festival returns to town centre for fourth year

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST
Hundreds of people were flying their rainbow flags high over the weekend as the annual Pride in Luton festival came to town.

Every year, people honour and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during the month of June – commemorating the Stonewall Riots of June 1969.

Since 2022, Luton has held its own festival – putting a spotlight on the queer community in the town. And for the fourth year running, the celebrations did not disappoint.

From drag queens and dancers, to community bands and DJs, Bute Street and the Hat District came alive with pride!

Co-Chair of Pride in Luton, Karol Augustyn, said: “Pride in Luton Festival 2025 was more than a success four years in a row! Once again, the community came together to celebrate, remember those we have lost, and stand against the rollback of our rights both here in the UK and overseas.

“Our fourth festival brought together people from diverse backgrounds, faiths, and beliefs. Incredible acts performed throughout the day made it a truly unforgettable experience.

“This year was especially meaningful, as it marked the first time a Mayor of Luton addressed our community. We are deeply grateful to Madam Mayor Amy Nicholls your support and your words mean so much to us.”

Councillor Nicholls said: “I had a lovely time, as I'm sure many others did. It was a honour and a privilege to be invited to be the first mayor to speak on the stage.

"The weather was beautiful. It was so sunny. There was good turnout throughout the day.”

DJ Nik Nak UK was mixing some tunes on the decks.

1. Pride in Luton

DJ Nik Nak UK was mixing some tunes on the decks. Photo: Angus Gulliver

Photo Sales
Drag queen, La Voix, was the headliner on the main stage.

2. Pride in Luton

Drag queen, La Voix, was the headliner on the main stage. Photo: Angus Gulliver

Photo Sales
There were smiles all around!

3. Pride in Luton

There were smiles all around! Photo: Angus Gulliver

Photo Sales
Drag king, Don One, graced the stage.

4. Pride in Luton

Drag king, Don One, graced the stage. Photo: Angus Gulliver

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LutonPrideLGBTQ+
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice