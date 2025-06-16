Pride in Luton: LGBTQ+ festival returns to town centre for fourth year

Every year, people honour and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during the month of June – commemorating the Stonewall Riots of June 1969.

Since 2022, Luton has held its own festival – putting a spotlight on the queer community in the town. And for the fourth year running, the celebrations did not disappoint.

From drag queens and dancers, to community bands and DJs, Bute Street and the Hat District came alive with pride!

Co-Chair of Pride in Luton, Karol Augustyn, said: “Pride in Luton Festival 2025 was more than a success four years in a row! Once again, the community came together to celebrate, remember those we have lost, and stand against the rollback of our rights both here in the UK and overseas.

“Our fourth festival brought together people from diverse backgrounds, faiths, and beliefs. Incredible acts performed throughout the day made it a truly unforgettable experience.

“This year was especially meaningful, as it marked the first time a Mayor of Luton addressed our community. We are deeply grateful to Madam Mayor Amy Nicholls your support and your words mean so much to us.”

Councillor Nicholls said: “I had a lovely time, as I'm sure many others did. It was a honour and a privilege to be invited to be the first mayor to speak on the stage.

"The weather was beautiful. It was so sunny. There was good turnout throughout the day.”

1 . Pride in Luton DJ Nik Nak UK was mixing some tunes on the decks. Photo: Angus Gulliver

2 . Pride in Luton Drag queen, La Voix, was the headliner on the main stage. Photo: Angus Gulliver

3 . Pride in Luton There were smiles all around! Photo: Angus Gulliver