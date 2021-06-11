Primark to extend store in Luton's The Mall by filling empty unit next door

Primark will expand in Luton's The Mall, making use of the vacant unit next door.

Clothing retailer Primark has announced it will significantly redevelop its store at The Mall, Luton, extending it by almost 40% by acquiring the neighbouring vacant unit.

It will also refurbish the entire space to reflect Primark’s latest shop fit and design.

The refurbishment, which will be completed this coming winter, will offer 35,500 sq ft of retail space and an "enhanced" shopping experience according to the retailer.

Customers will be able to shop even more of Primark’s affordable fashion along with Primark’s growing range of sustainable products under its Primark Cares label.

The building works will be phased to allow the store to remain open throughout construction.

Philippa Nibbs, Primark director of sales for the south and east, said: “We are excited to be refurbishing and extending our store at The Mall to bring our customers a better shopping experience.

"The addition of 9,800 sq ft means we can offer even more of our amazing fashion at amazing prices to the people of Luton and the surrounding areas.”

Roy Greening, general manager at The Mall, added: “We’re delighted to announce Primark will be extending their store size.