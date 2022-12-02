A valuable Luton site with planning permission is to be sold at auction on December 15 with a guide price of between £3.75 and £4 million.

The vacant 3.46 acre plot is located on Laporte Retail Park on Dallow Road and has full planning permission for a 34,000-sq ft trade counter/industrial warehouse development with car parking.

The development is based on a 15-year lease with a tenant-only break option at year 10 and an annual starting rent of £517,000, but this will be for a purchaser to conclude.

The Laporte Retail Park in Dallow Road with the site to be auctioned outlined

Acuitus auctioneers spokesperson David Margolis said: “This is an exceptional investment opportunity to buy a prime development site in a strong location.

"It will appeal to both developers and owner-occupiers.”

The auction will take place at 1.30pm on December 15 and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.