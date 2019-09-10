Prince Harry to visit Lealands High School in Luton on Thursday

The Duke of Sussex is to make a special visit to a Luton school on Thursday in support of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) All Schools programme.

RFU All Schools was launched to increase the number of secondary state schools playing rugby union, with the aim of introducing 750 additional schools to the game.

Prince Harry

The programme is focused on introducing young people to Rugby Union and then helping them to move to local rugby clubs.

The Duke’s visit to Lealands High School - the 750th school to sign up to RFU All Schools - will celebrate the programme reaching this milestone.

The Duke will meet students and coaches from five local schools who will share how the programme is helping to increase student activity levels, as well as improve behaviour and attendance.

He will also meet volunteers from local rugby clubs in Luton. His Royal Highness will also watch schools taking part in skills sessions and playing mixed touch rugby matches, before meeting programme alumni, including students, teachers and volunteers who have benefitted from their involvement in RFU All Schools.

The Duke of Sussex became Patron of RFU All Schools in 2013, and became Patron of the Rugby Football Union in 2017, succeeding Her Majesty The Queen.

As a passionate supporter of the sport and the benefits it can provide for young people, His Royal Highness regularly meets with rugby volunteers and students taking part in RFU All Schools.

The Duke trained as an Assistant Development Officer with the RFU as part of his gap year in 2004. Once qualified, His Royal Highness went out to schools and clubs around the country assisting community rugby coaches to teach the game to young people.