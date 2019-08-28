Prince's Trust moves to a new home in Luton

The Prince's Trust is encouraging people in Luton to take advantage of the programmes they offer from their new base in the town centre.

The youth charity recently moved to a temporary accommodation in The Mall Luton, ahead of its move to The Hat Factory.

The Prince's Trust charity is moving to The Hat Factory

Trish Hubbard, Head of Operations for The Prince’s Trust East of England, said: “We recently moved to Luton and it is going well. We have had a really warm welcome from everyone in the town.

"We always knew it would be a good move, we have already started to work with charities in the town.

"Our aim is to support young people, we want to get them into employment, training or education and we are here to help everyone.

“We also do a lot of work with the youth offending team and help people after they come out and aim to help lead them on to a better life.”

The Prince’s Trust offers a number of programmes for people aged between 18 and 30.

The Trust also holds days where young people can meet employers and it gives them the opportunity to learn about CV writing and interview skills.

Trish added: “The programmes are usually split in age groups. Between 11 and 18 it is about helping people stay in education, while the programmes for people aged over 17 are more about supporting people into training and employment.

"The Achieve programme runs in schools and is for years 10 and 11, we work with teachers and the course is about life skills, we are hoping to expand this to years 7, 8 and 9 as well.

"In schools, we also have the Mosaic programme which is about mentoring young people and supporting schools, aiming to close the gap between those aspirations and their attainment.

"For people aged between 16 and 25 we have a 12 week programme called Team, which is about them working together gaining skills, experience, and making new friends.

"It's a really good course and you really see them develop throughout the 12 weeks and they do learn a lot and get a lot of experience from it.

"Get into gets people working with companies like TK Max, M&S, Luton Airport and GTR, they learn new skills and can add to their CV. Get Started is another programme which gives people the find to opportunities and careers advice from experts

"We have also just started working with the NHS, which is a great move, there are a lot of opportunities available within the NHS for young people.

"That is a really exiting opportunity for us to work with an employer.

“The charity coming to Luton is really positive and it is good to be able to give back. One of the good things about the Prince’s Trust coming to Luton is that it localises the help and support we offer.

“I really enjoy seeing how much the course helps people and changes their lives. It’s good to see the success stories.

“It is quite important for us to be able to reach out to everyone. We work closely with schools, the job centre and the youth offending team, but anyone can get in touch with us.

“It is a really exciting time for us and we want young people to know that we are here and to come to see us and we want people to know what we can offer."