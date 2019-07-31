Princess Anne visits Luton Airport to see newly transformed terminal

The Princess Royal visited Luton Airport yesterday (Tuesday) to tour the newly transformed terminal and meet staff.

Airport bosses say they were delighted by the royal visit.

Princess Anne visits Luton Airport

During the tour, the princess was shown the newly-transformed terminal, including the airport’s redesigned arrivals area where a band new mural was unveiled. The mural creates a set of wings with each feather representing every woman who works at London Luton Airport.

The mural was presented by a group of local Girl Guides, Brownies and Rainbows.

Princess Anne also met women who work across the airport and met with members of the airport’s Protective Security Team, and their dogs.

The visit concluded with a tour of the airport’s control tower, retracing the princess's steps of 24 years ago, when she came to mark its completion in 1995.

Alberto Martin, CEO of London Luton Airport said: “We were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness to the airport. The visit was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the transformation of the airport, and it’s a testament to the hard work of all our staff that the airport is as successful as it is today.”

HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis added: “We are proud of the work being carried out at our airport to transform the experience for visitors and it is a genuine pleasure to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to meet some of the people who are involved in this important transformation.

"Her visit is a great honour and has caused great delight to both the adults and children she met.”