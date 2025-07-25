‘Printed in Dunstable’ labels added to Amazon books after MP's suggestion
The company has been printing books in Dunstable since 2018, using traditional bookmaking craftsmanship alongside cutting-edge technology.
The labels will be added to millions of books produced at the facility.
The MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard said: “There’s a printing revolution happening in Bedfordshire, and I’m thrilled that Dunstable’s vital role is now going to be recognised.
"Earlier this year, I wrote a story about a book with an identity crisis. With no clues on his pages, he didn't know where he was printed until the local MP stepped in. I challenged Amazon to make my story come true, and I’m really delighted they have done just that.
"Now every year millions of books will say that they’re printed in Dunstable, a brilliant way to put the town and its people on the map.”
While Zak Watts, Amazon Books UK Country Manager, added: “Amazon has a proud history in Dunstable and we are pleased to confirm that, in recognition of its important role in our operations, we have introduced the ‘Printed in Dunstable’ label to be added to all paperback books produced here.
“This new addition reflects our commitment to the local community that has supported us. Thank you to Alex Mayer MP for the idea and to the skilled workforce of our Dunstable facility for their ongoing hard work.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.