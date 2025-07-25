‘Printed in Dunstable’ labels added to Amazon books after MP's suggestion

Amazon will now put a new ‘printed in Dunstable’ label on all paperback books produced at its facility in the town - after a suggestion from MP Alex Mayer.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has been printing books in Dunstable since 2018, using traditional bookmaking craftsmanship alongside cutting-edge technology.

The labels will be added to millions of books produced at the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard said: “There’s a printing revolution happening in Bedfordshire, and I’m thrilled that Dunstable’s vital role is now going to be recognised.

MP Alex Mayer visits Amazon's print-on-demand facility in Dunstable. Picture: Tim George/UNP/PA Wire

"Earlier this year, I wrote a story about a book with an identity crisis. With no clues on his pages, he didn't know where he was printed until the local MP stepped in. I challenged Amazon to make my story come true, and I’m really delighted they have done just that.

"Now every year millions of books will say that they’re printed in Dunstable, a brilliant way to put the town and its people on the map.”

While Zak Watts, Amazon Books UK Country Manager, added: “Amazon has a proud history in Dunstable and we are pleased to confirm that, in recognition of its important role in our operations, we have introduced the ‘Printed in Dunstable’ label to be added to all paperback books produced here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new addition reflects our commitment to the local community that has supported us. Thank you to Alex Mayer MP for the idea and to the skilled workforce of our Dunstable facility for their ongoing hard work.”