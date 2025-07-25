‘Printed in Dunstable’ labels added to Amazon books after MP's suggestion

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:48 BST
Amazon will now put a new ‘printed in Dunstable’ label on all paperback books produced at its facility in the town - after a suggestion from MP Alex Mayer.

The company has been printing books in Dunstable since 2018, using traditional bookmaking craftsmanship alongside cutting-edge technology.

The labels will be added to millions of books produced at the facility.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard said: “There’s a printing revolution happening in Bedfordshire, and I’m thrilled that Dunstable’s vital role is now going to be recognised.

MP Alex Mayer visits Amazon's print-on-demand facility in Dunstable. Picture: Tim George/UNP/PA Wireplaceholder image
MP Alex Mayer visits Amazon's print-on-demand facility in Dunstable. Picture: Tim George/UNP/PA Wire

"Earlier this year, I wrote a story about a book with an identity crisis. With no clues on his pages, he didn't know where he was printed until the local MP stepped in. I challenged Amazon to make my story come true, and I’m really delighted they have done just that.

"Now every year millions of books will say that they’re printed in Dunstable, a brilliant way to put the town and its people on the map.”

While Zak Watts, Amazon Books UK Country Manager, added: “Amazon has a proud history in Dunstable and we are pleased to confirm that, in recognition of its important role in our operations, we have introduced the ‘Printed in Dunstable’ label to be added to all paperback books produced here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This new addition reflects our commitment to the local community that has supported us. Thank you to Alex Mayer MP for the idea and to the skilled workforce of our Dunstable facility for their ongoing hard work.”

Related topics:DunstableAmazonLeighton Buzzard

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice