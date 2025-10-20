The Princess in Luton. Picture: Tahir Aliplaceholder image
“Proud moment”: Princess Royal visits Luton to celebrate 30 years of easyJet

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2025, 14:01 BST
Ahead of easyJet’s 30th anniversary next month, Princess Anne visited the airline’s headquarters in Luton to celebrate the milestone.

Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal met with head office and maintenance staff inside Hangar 89 on Friday (October 17), marking three decades of the budget airline.

She was welcomed by HM The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire as she toured the airline’s Luton base, greeting engineers, apprentices, and members of easyJet’s veterans colleague network.

Kenton Jarvis, easyJet Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to Hangar 89 as we approach our 30th Anniversary.

“This was a proud moment for us all at easyJet, recognising the incredible work of our people across the business who all play an important role in helping to connect millions of people, cultures and businesses, with our continued growth in the UK, including at our base here in Luton, providing local jobs for those here in Bedfordshire and beyond.”

The visit included a tour of Luton Airport, where she met Alberto Martin, CEO of London Luton Airport.

She also went to Tennyson Primary School to see the staff and pupils in their outdoor area, then finished her trip with a visit to Tokko Youth Hub, a dedicated space for young people.

HM The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire said: “I was delighted that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal joined us in Bedfordshire as easyJet celebrates its 30th anniversary. The visit highlighted both the success of easyJet’s apprenticeship programme and the company’s outstanding contribution to local employment and skills. It is wonderful to see our county recognised as a hub for innovation and opportunity in aviation.”

HRH with Kenton Jarvis, CEO of easyJet.

1. Princess visit

HRH with Kenton Jarvis, CEO of easyJet. Photo: Tahir Ali

The Princess visited the Signature Aviation private terminal.

2. Princess visit

The Princess visited the Signature Aviation private terminal. Photo: Tahir Ali

She had a chat with cabin crew.

3. Princess visit

She had a chat with cabin crew. Photo: Tahir Ali

She spent some time in Tokko Youth Hub, in Gordon Street.

4. Princess visit

She spent some time in Tokko Youth Hub, in Gordon Street. Photo: Lord-Lieutenant for Bedfordshire

