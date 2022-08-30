£140,000 Central Bedfordshire ‘project’ to help struggling families hasn’t helped anyone yet say councillors

No money has yet reached struggling families

Despite a four-month information gathering exercise, Central Bedfordshire Council has yet to offer a penny of support for those most in need, say the councillors.

The local authority set up a "fairness task force" last December to investigate how it could help families struggling with bills.

Labour Parkside councillor Antonia Ryan called for a proactive approach asking for a working party to take a stand against inequalities and attempt to eradicate them.

Her appeal won support at a full council meeting. The task force would examine education, economic resilience and housing, according to councillor Ryan.

"There would be renewed focus on improving educational achievement, creating opportunities for rewarding work and providing access to high-quality housing," she said.

The council decided the key aims were to create ways of helping people out of poverty and to prevent them falling into financial hardship in the first place, said Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker in a newsletter on local issues.

"A committee of councillors was arranged, although it was made clear that the chairman would need to be a Conservative.

"This committee set up a series of sessions where local residents and charitable or voluntary organisations were interviewed during the summer. CBC used a third party to consultant to arrange these events.

"When an update on the plans came before a CBC committee, Independent councillors were critical of the jargon used."

Councillor Baker described some of the material as "meaningless", while Independent Flitwick councillor Gareth Mackey "strongly urged that the presentation be put into plain English".

The council had said it wanted to work with eight people "experiencing deprivation and hardship to tackle this problem in a new way".

It had previously explained on social media: "We'll train, support and pay you to take part in up to 36 hours of design and research in June to August.

"We're looking for anyone who's curious, critical, creative and a good listener. You don't need a job or any qualifications (education or professional)."

Councillor Baker added: "I’m puzzled to why CBC would pay £140,000 on consultants to find ways to tackle poverty. The council isn’t the government and has a set of defined responsibilities, which includes education.

"I've suggested CBC gives more than the bare minimum for free school meal funding, improving the quality of school meals, or provides extra finance for early years education, as other councils do, instead of the bare minimum."

The local authority has announced the departure of its head of transformation, Ed Garcez. CBC said it needs “to ensure the number of management posts strikes the right balance between effective delivery and financial cost”.