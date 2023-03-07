A Luton-based charity supporting people struggling against homelessness and exclusion has received a £1,000 donation from the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunstable.

New Opportunities and Horizons (NOAH) provides support and guidance to people who have nowhere else to turn due to homelessness or exclusion. The support ranges from hot meals and medical care to training in order to find a job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as the £1,000 donation, Amazon in Dunstable also donated five boxes of winter coats, jumpers and jackets.

A Luton-based charity supporting people struggling against homelessness and exclusion has received a £1,000 donation from the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunstable.

The donation from Amazon will be used to continue the running of the welfare centre. Last year on average, the centre welcomed 62 people per day through their doors to support people with housing, clothing, food, education and employment among other things.

Omer Kartal, general manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said: “I’m pleased that we can donate boxes of coats and jumpers to NOAH. The charity works so hard across Bedfordshire, and we hope with our donations the NOAH team can continue their care for those in need.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carol Wee, an employee who works at Amazon in Dunstable, said: “NOAH has provided so much support to the marginalised across Bedfordshire and it’s fantastic that we can support them with this donation.”

Shannon Murphy, Community and Events Fundraiser from NOAH, added: “I would like to thank Omer and the team at Amazon in Dunstable for both their monetary donation and the provision of coats, jackets and jumpers. These donations will contribute greatly to our efforts to provide high quality support services for those in need.”

“Like everyone, we are feeling the impact of the increase in costs for utilities, food and fuel. So this donation from Amazon will help keep our centre warm and lit, provide food, and support the running of our services.”

The donation to NOAH was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement