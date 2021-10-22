£1m+ support for Luton businesses hit by pandemic

A grant of more than £1-million has been allocated to Luton Council from the government.

The amount - part of the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) funding, now in its fourth round - is to help those businesses most affected by the pandemic. It will be split between another round of direct funding and a business support programme.

This programme includes a Business Start Up scheme, with one section aimed specifically at Black, Asian and minority ethnic businesses.

Luton town centre

Another will help high street businesses diversify through workshops covering commercial aspects such as e-commerce and social media.

The University of Bedfordshire will lead on the Luton Productivity Programme, an innovative scheme to upskill staff.

Council spokesperson Nicola Monk said: "Since the start of the pandemic, the council has awarded impacted businesses more than 10,000 government grants totalling almost £55 million.

"By deciding to use some of the additional ARG funding for specific programmes, we are able to really target support to a range of businesses in Luton."

She added: "We are using a proportion of the funding to assist the business community in recovery, resilience, growth and ultimately prosperity."

A virtual event about the schemes on offer will be on the council website on November 3 from 1pm - 3pm.