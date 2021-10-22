£1m+ support for Luton businesses hit by pandemic
Council offers government funding
A grant of more than £1-million has been allocated to Luton Council from the government.
The amount - part of the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) funding, now in its fourth round - is to help those businesses most affected by the pandemic. It will be split between another round of direct funding and a business support programme.
This programme includes a Business Start Up scheme, with one section aimed specifically at Black, Asian and minority ethnic businesses.
Another will help high street businesses diversify through workshops covering commercial aspects such as e-commerce and social media.
The University of Bedfordshire will lead on the Luton Productivity Programme, an innovative scheme to upskill staff.
Council spokesperson Nicola Monk said: "Since the start of the pandemic, the council has awarded impacted businesses more than 10,000 government grants totalling almost £55 million.
"By deciding to use some of the additional ARG funding for specific programmes, we are able to really target support to a range of businesses in Luton."
She added: "We are using a proportion of the funding to assist the business community in recovery, resilience, growth and ultimately prosperity."
A virtual event about the schemes on offer will be on the council website on November 3 from 1pm - 3pm.
> To register your interest in a grant email [email protected]