£45m broadband investment for Luton - with Dunstable on the list for next year

Homes and businesses in Luton could see faster and more reliable internet services after a £45m investment.

CityFibre, an independent full fibre platform, has been carrying out work in Stopsley, Wigmore, Round Green and Crawley – enabling them the chance to access lightning-fast broadband services from UK launch partner Vodafone, on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband, as well as a wide range of other internet service providers.

As part of the network rollout, CityFibre will be working closely with Luton Council, to carry out pre works and exploratory surveying in the town centre.

CityFibre is working with Luton Council to boost broadband in Luton

The build will continue across the town throughout 2023, with Dunstable’s rollout scheduled to get underway early next year. Once the town-wide rollout reaches completion in 2024, almost every home and business locally will have access to full fibre services from a choice of internet service providers.

Jean Gowin, CityFibre’s Area Manager for Luton said: “As our network rollout moves into new areas of the town, we will continue to work closely with the council to minimise any disruption to residents. We ask residents to bear with us and assure them that any short-term disruption will pay off tremendously in the long-term.”

Construction is being delivered by the company Instalcom on behalf of CityFibre.