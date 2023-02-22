£50 credit towards portraits as photography studio creates special tags for 'New Baby' bears at L&D hospital
The company will donate money to the charity for each portrait session booked using the tags
The Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity’s adorable New Baby bears now come with a unique gift tag to help fundraise for the charity.
Oakley Studios, which has provided a gift tag of £50 credit for portraits by the company, will also make a donation of £25 to the charity for each portrait session booked using the tags.
The bears, supplied by Thinksew Embroidery, feature a beautiful stitched keepsake memento "Born at the L&D Hospital 2023".
David Doyle of Oakley Studios, said: "We are thrilled to offer these special gift tags on the bears and to also make a positive donation to support Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity.”
Donna Pratt, Charity Hub Manager said: “We are really pleased to be working alongside Oakley Studios again. They have been a huge support to the charity over the years and more recently the shop.”
The bears are available for purchase at the Charity Shop within the maternity unit at the L&D Hospital.
For more information go to www.oakleystudios.co.uk.