£50 credit towards portraits as photography studio creates special tags for 'New Baby' bears at L&D hospital

The Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity’s adorable New Baby bears now come with a unique gift tag to help fundraise for the charity.

Oakley Studios, which has provided a gift tag of £50 credit for portraits by the company, will also make a donation of £25 to the charity for each portrait session booked using the tags.

The bears, supplied by Thinksew Embroidery, feature a beautiful stitched keepsake memento "Born at the L&D Hospital 2023".

Charmaine Norrish Deputy Fundraising Manager Charity Team Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, David Doyle Owner of Oakley Studios and Donna Pratt Charity Hub Manager Charity team Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - Photo Oakley Studios

David Doyle of Oakley Studios, said: "We are thrilled to offer these special gift tags on the bears and to also make a positive donation to support Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity.”

Donna Pratt, Charity Hub Manager said: “We are really pleased to be working alongside Oakley Studios again. They have been a huge support to the charity over the years and more recently the shop.”

The bears are available for purchase at the Charity Shop within the maternity unit at the L&D Hospital.