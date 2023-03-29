The site is to receive almost £600k in Government money

A Houghton Regis recreation ground is to receive almost £600,000 to transform the service.

Tithe Farm Recreation Ground is set to be transformed by the £595,429 funding as part of a £90 million investment into 43 youth centres from the Government from its Youth Investment Fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The site has three football pitches, supported with a pavilion. Youth facilities include a dynamic play area for all ages, a skate park and a multi-use games area.

This fund also constitutes part of the Government’s plan to tackle anti-social behaviour and help young people become active members of their local community. The Youth Investment Fund will increase the number of young people accessing regular, positive activities by 45,000 per year, support their wellbeing and give them opportunities to develop vital skills for life.

The Government has also approved £16.9 million of funding to expand access to uniformed youth groups, aiming to create 20,000 new places for young people aged between 10-18 across the country. This funding will also be focused in areas where young people are most at risk of being drawn into anti-social behaviour.

South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, has welcomed the announcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Young people across South West Bedfordshire deserve to have the opportunity to develop vital skills for life and be empowered to be active members of their local community.

“That is why I welcome the announcement from the Government which will see Tithe Farm Recreation Ground benefit from £595,429 in funding, transforming the services it provides.