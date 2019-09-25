Public's views sought on major road redevelopment in East Luton

A consultation will begin next month to ask the public's views on a major road scheme in East Luton.

Questions were asked about the East Luton corridor after proposals were announced to convert the roundabout at Hitchin Road, Vauxhall Way and Stopsley Road into a light controlled T junction.

An aerial view of the proposed T junction

Now, Luton Borough Council has developed some proposals for the corridor to help manage congestion and to encourage more walking and cycling.

These plans will be the subject to a public consultation beginning on October 10 for a period of 6 weeks.

The new T junction is currently the most well developed scheme and the community will have an opportunity to comment on its latest design.

Laura Church, director of infrastructure, said: “This scheme is an important part of our work to improve the busy road network in Luton, however in order for us to give people the full picture of proposals across the wider corridor and give them the chance to comment we are launching a formal consultation.

"They will be able to give their views on the current concepts for works to improve the highway, junctions and facilities for pedestrians and cyclists across the East Luton Corridor”.

The council still plans to implement a scheme which will improve traffic flow and safety at the Hitchin Road/Vauxhall Way/Stopsley Rd junction before March 2020 and there may be some investigatory works required from time to time before this date.

The consultation begins October 10 and will run for 6 weeks.

There will be detailed material on the council’s website and an exhibition events on Thursday, October 17, between 4 and 7pm and Saturday, October 19, between 2 and 6pm at Ashcroft High School on Crawley Green Road.