Students from three schools in Luton and Dunstable have been selected to present their ideas at Bett UK – which it says is the ‘biggest education technology exhibition in the world’.

Students from Challney High School for Boys, Denbigh High School, and Lark Rise Academy are among those from 45 schools selected from across the UK.

The event will take place from January 24 to 26 at London’s ExCeL Centre, and will bring together more than 30,000 educators, innovators, and changemakers who want to make an impact on the lives of teachers and learners.

Pupils presenting their solution on Bett's main stage at last year's Design4SDGs Design Challenge

Pupils at Challney High School for Boys have come up with AdaptiLearn, an AI tool to help teachers discover a student’s preferred learning style. It aims to improve pupils’ learning and productivity.

Jusna Ahmed, a teacher of computing at Challney High School for Boys, organised this year’s BETT visit. She said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted as finalists in the Quality Education category for the BETT Show 2024.

"Our team of students - Saimun, Harron, and Safwun - have so far embraced the challenge by developing their ‘AdaptiLearn’ campaign as an innovative solution. The excitement is spreading throughout the school, and our students are honoured to stand alongside such an excellent array of finalists.”

Denbigh High School pupils have created a campaign to promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence. The students made short films about the responsible use of AI, based on the values of their school.

Pupils at Lark Rise Academy are aiming to promote girls’ football in primary schools. They launched a girls-only football club, and want to help train more teachers to support more girls playing football in schools.

Mrs. Lang, headteacher at Lark Rise Academy, said: "Attending the Bett Show is a fantastic opportunity for our children to see the latest technologies. We are fortunate to have a dedicated and enthusiastic team of digital leaders, including children who are responsible for developing technology across the school.

"The Bett Show is a chance for them to further develop their skills and to celebrate the hard work they have carried out during the year, including design work, video editing, organizing fundraising events, and thinking about ways to use technology to improve sustainability."

She added: "We are incredibly proud to take a team of Year 5 students who will take to the stage at the Design4SDG finals to share their ideas on how to tackle gender discrimination."

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “We take immense pride in the efforts of students across schools within the Trust as they channel their creativity towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

“It is remarkable to see Challney School for Boys and Denbigh High School actively engaging with the challenge of Quality Education, whilst Lark Rise Academy embraces Gender Equality, aligning with our commitment to contributing to making society a better place.”