Pupils at a Luton independent school thrive and are happy say Ofsted inspectors

Pupils at a Luton independent school are proud of their school according to Ofsted inspectors.

Inspector Steve Mellor judged the Jamiatul Uloom Al Islamia school on Leagrave Road, to be ‘good’ saying pupils “appreciate the small family atmosphere. It strengthens their sense of belonging and being well cared for. Pupils thrive and are happy. Parents and carers agree. Parents comment that their child looks forward to going to school every day.”

He said: “Leaders and staff have high expectations of all pupils. They share the same vision for pupils to become successful, active participants in British society. Pupils value the opportunity to study the wide range of subjects on offer, including the Islamic curriculum. This curriculum is well designed to provide a golden thread that is woven through pupils’ learning. Pupils become ‘well-rounded individuals’.”

He said school leaders have developed an ambitious curriculum which helps prepare pupils for the next stage of their education.

“Teachers are confident in the subjects they teach,” he said. “Teachers’ explanations are clear. They recap and revisit learning regularly. This ensures that pupils are secure in what they have learned before."

The report found leaders ensure that pupils read well, so that they can fully access the curriculum. Staff identify pupils who find reading difficult. They provide extra support to help pupils improve their confidence. They are confident and accurate readers who are developing a love of reading.

“Pupils are proud of their work and take time and effort to present their work neatly,” said the inspectors. “The school’s Islamic ethos permeates through leaders’ expectations and pupils’ positive relationships.

“Pupils enjoy the well-planned personal, social, health and economic education programme. Pupils learn about relationships and sex education as required. Leaders ensure that pupils understand about diversity and are prepared for life in modern Britain. Pupils in the school council help to plan different events, such as raising funds for different charities.”