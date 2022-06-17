Queen's Baton Relay for the Commonwealth Games 2022 is coming to Luton

And the Queen’s Baton Relay will be in Luton on July 8 as part of its visit to all 72 nations and territories in the Commonwealth.

Wardown Park will be hosting a free community event between 4 – 6pm to mark the occasion and friends and families are being encouraged to bring a picnic to join in the festivities.

Entertainment will be provided along the baton route which starts and ends at the bandstand.

Details are still being finalised but it’s envisaged there will be dancing and singing from several schools and community bands as well as various cultural displays saluting the town’s diversity.

Luton is one of hundreds of communities across the country to receive a visit from the Baton Relay.